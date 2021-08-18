springfield-news-sun logo
BUFORD, Robert E.

BUFORD, Sr., Pastor Robert E.

76, departed this life on Saturday, August 7, 2021. "Little Butch" was born to the late Raymond and Hattie Emma

(Carter) Buford Sr. on July 29, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio. He

attended Springfield City Schools and retired as a self-

employed professional courier driver. Pastor Buford presided over Highlight Baptist Church as Senior Pastor. Robert is

survived by his wife, Barbara (Humphrey) Buford, Springfield, OH; daughter, Sonya D. Buford, of Columbus, OH; two sons, Derrick L. Buford, of Columbus, OH, and Robert E. Buford Jr., of Springfield, OH.; two stepsons, Shawn Humphrey and

Michael Buford of Springfield, OH; one brother-in law, Larry

Humphrey of Springfield, OH, and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Humphrey and Tina Hatchett of Atlanta, GA; 5 grandchildren, special friends, Bobby Mims, and Jimmy Elder of Springfield, OH, and Kenny Dave of Columbus, OH, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Rev. Raymond Buford Jr.; sister, Patricia A. Graves; son, Desmond V. Buford; nephews, Timothy L. Buford and William R. Stone and niece, Jowana Graves-Booth. Visitation is Thursday, August 19, 2021, from 3 p.m. until the time of service at 5 p.m. in St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will be Friday, August 20, 2021, in Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements provided by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.


www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com


