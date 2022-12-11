BUDDE, Thomas



84, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on December 6, 2022. He was born January 12, 1938, in Dayton, Ohio, to Harold and Mary (Keller) Budde. He is preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Budde and son, Harold Budde. Tom is survived by his daughters, Angela Haller and Lisa (Ty) Walk and his step-daughter Candace Howard; his grandchildren, Patrick (Kristen) O'Bryan, Alexandra (Garrett) Morris, Christopher O'Bryan, Casey (Olivia) Walk, and Tyler Budde; his nine great-grandchildren. Tom graduated from Fairview High School in 1956 where he established many lifelong friendships. Tom was loved by all who knew him. He took great pride in serving as the President of Budde Sheet Metal Works, where he happily worked over 63 years. He was a highly respected influence in the sheet metal industry and also served as the President of the Sheet Metal Contractors Association. Tom was an active member of the Dayton Rotary Club. His philanthropic nature has benefitted many people and organizations throughout the community. Tom was a dedicated Dayton Flyers fan his entire life. Not only did Tom work hard, but he also played hard…snow skiing, boating, bike riding, bowling, participating in numerous social groups, and attending any activity his grandkids or great-grandkids were involved in. His deepest sense of pride was his family who adored him. Tom Budde represented all that is good in this world and will surely be missed. Friends and family may visit from 5-7pm on Wednesday, December 14 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30am on Thursday, December 15 at St. Francis of Assisi, Centerville. He will then be laid to rest in David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice.

