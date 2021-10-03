springfield-news-sun logo
X

BUCHER, Brad

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BUCHER, Brad Allen

Age 64, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021. Brad will be forever remembered for his infectious smile, generosity, compassion, and loyalty to all he knew. A memorial service will be held on October 10th at Routsong

Funeral Home, 81 North Main Street, Centerville, OH 45459. A gathering of friends will be held from 1pm until service time at 3pm, Pastor Austin McMahan officiating. In lieu of flowers a memorial contribution may be made to Hospice of Dayton or the charity of your choice. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the many angels at Hospice of

Dayton for their loving care and support during Brad's stay. Full obituary and condolences may be found at


www.routsong.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
CLARK, William
2
WOODS, Ernest
3
DORSTEN, Richard
4
DEMANA, FRANKLIN
5
WRIGHT, Joe
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top