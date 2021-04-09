BUCHANAN, Jeffrey Scott



Age 60, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully at



Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties on April 7, 2021. He was born December 5, 1960, in Middletown, Ohio, to Hayward and Marjorie (Back) Buchanan.



After graduating from Edgewood High School, Jeffrey served our county in the U.S. Army during Operation Desert Shield. He earned several medals during his enlistment including Army Commendation



metal, Army Achievement medal, Good Conduct medal, 3 bronze stars, and expert marksmanship with rifle, m-16, and grenade. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. He was a machine operator at H.T.N.A. for 25 years. He was a member at Home Avenue First Church of God.



Jeffrey is survived by his sons, Will Buchanan of Trenton, Ohio, and Andy Buchanan of Trenton, Ohio; grandchildren, Challysta (Kyle) Chastine, Macy Buchanan, Madison McIntosh, Breanna McIntosh, Jaxon Buchanan; great-granddaughter, Kimberly Chastine; brothers; Danny Buchanan of Trenton, Ohio, Curt Buchanan of Trenton, Ohio; sister, Glenna



Buchanan, and special sister-in-law, Danette Carpenter.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Kim Buchanan in 2015, and his parents.



Visitation will be Monday, April 12, 2021, at Home Avenue First Church of God, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. 426 E. Home Avenue, Trenton, Ohio 45067. Celebration of Life Service will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the church with Rev. Todd Wallen



officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1848 Longmont, CO 80502. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevesnaparramore.com



