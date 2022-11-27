BUBP, Kirt Douglas



70 of Springfield, passed away November 21, 2022, at Fox Run Senior Living. He was born May 15, 1952, in St. Marys, Ohio, the son of Albert and Delores (Wurster) Bubp. Kirt graduated in 1970 from North High School where he met his high school sweetheart and future wife, Joyce. He received his BA and MA in Business from Wright State University. The majority of his career was spent working for the Cooper Bessemer Corporation. Kirt enjoyed watching sports with his family, playing softball as a young man, and coaching his kids' ball teams with encouragement and emphasizing good sportsmanship. While he was no Arnold Palmer, he enjoyed golfing weekly with Nick, Gary, and friends. You had to twist his arm to get him to play a game with you, and he would beat you every time. He was finicky about his lawn, loved his cat pal, Rooney, and gave the worst neck massages ever! Kirt was kind and intelligent with a super memory for history/sports/ facts and figures; and was most certainly someone to be proud of who provided his family with a wonderful life. He was not one to show great emotion or affection, but you knew he loved you. Kirt was that guy who worried about traffic and was anxious to leave an event even before he got there, always comfortable in his chair at home. He enjoyed researching his family ancestry and connecting with new-found cousins. In recent years the highlight of his week was breakfast with his high school buddies that included lots of kidding, sarcasm, and laughter where no subject for discussion was taboo. Those guys were great fun and thanks for providing the transportation. Kirt, your family loves you dearly and we will miss you always. Survivors include his wife, Joyce; three children, Andrew (Maren) Bubp (Springfield); Kelly Bubp and Sam McCoy (Frostburg, MD); Kara Bubp (Dublin, OH); sisters, Rox (Nick, his best friend) Kneisley; Missy (Jon) Young; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Dan Bubp. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 28 (tomorrow) from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm in CONROY FUNERAL HOME with funeral to follow at 1:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, take a friend to lunch or make a donation to the Alzheimer's Association or your local animal shelter.

