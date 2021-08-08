BRYANT, Patsy



Age 72, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at Harris



Memorial C M E, 3950 Haney Road, Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Bishop Marvin Thomas Sr . officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour



prior to service. Interment:



Dayton National Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

