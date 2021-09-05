springfield-news-sun logo
BRUST, Alice

BRUST, Alice Melissa

Age 98, of Trinity Community, Beavercreek, formerly of Elmwood Park, N.J., passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. You are welcome to send condolences and/or share a story or picture about Alice at

Donations may be made to The Trinity Community

(https://www.unitedchurchhomes.org/trinity/) or Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org).

