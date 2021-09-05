BRUST, Alice Melissa
Age 98, of Trinity Community, Beavercreek, formerly of Elmwood Park, N.J., passed away Thursday, September 2, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. You are welcome to send condolences and/or share a story or picture about Alice at
www.ConnerAndKoch.com by clicking on her name.
Donations may be made to The Trinity Community
(https://www.unitedchurchhomes.org/trinity/) or Hospice of Dayton (www.hospiceofdayton.org).
Funeral Home Information
Conner & Koch Funeral Home
92 W. Franklin Street
Bellbrook, OH
45305
