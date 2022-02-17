BRUSH, Raymond L.



Age 68, of Conover, passed away February 5, 2022. He was born January 25, 1954, in



Dayton, Ohio, to the late



Robert and Kathryn Brush. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene Gitzinger; sisters and brother: Barbara Ogletree, Mary Whitt, Robert Brush Jr. and Mildred Michaels. Ray is survived by his step-children: Daniel "Andy" Dunlap and



Angela Kemper (Steve); grandchildren: Rowan and Kynon Kemper; sister-in-law, Phyllis Brush; many nieces, nephews,



in-laws, other relatives and friends. Ray retired from Miami



Industrial Trucks after 41 years of service. He donated 115 pints of blood to the Community Blood Center of Dayton starting after the 9/11 tragedy. Ray never met a stranger and he would always lend a helping hand to those in need. He will be remembered by his stories and talkative nature. Visitation will be held from 5:00-8:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 22 Notre Dame Avenue, Dayton, OH. Burial for Ray and Darlene will take place immediately following the mass at Calvary Cemetery. To share a memory of Ray or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

