BRUSAW, Phyllis Lynn



Kelly Tuttle



Age 84 of Hamilton, passed away on July 16, 2021. She was born on October 8, 1936, in Closplint, Harlan, Kentucky, to Golden and Henry Kelly.



Phyllis married Robert Tuttle Sr. in 1950, and he passed away on January 22, 1994. She



married Dan Brusaw on March 8, 1997. He passed away on



October 13, 2011.



Phyllis enjoyed her work at Bethesda Hospital and gambling. Phyllis is survived by her daughters Barbara Perry and Joanna (Michael) Rice; 10 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband Robert Tuttle Sr.; her husband Dan Brusaw; son Robert Tuttle Jr. and daughter Carla Bowling McCune.



A visitation will be held on July 23, 2021, from 12:00 PM to 01:00 PM with a service to follow at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd. Hamilton, Ohio 45011. Entombment will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.rosehillfunerals.com for the Brusaw family.

