Brunson, Ernestine



Ernestine Brunson age 70 of Dayton, Ohio was born September 10, 1954, in Valdosta, Georgia, and was called home on March 11, 2025. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ervin and Ollie Sue Brunson, sister, Glory Jean Brunson, and brothers, Willie Larry Brunson and Marvin Lee Brunson. She is survived by her daughter, Sandra "Renee" Brunson, and son Samuel "Lamont" (LaDawn) Skipper. Nine grandchildren, David Ramey, Gerald Hazley, Tiera Hazley, Demitria Skipper, Shayla Skipper, DeVanae Mitchell, Madison Skipper, JacQuez Skipper, Denim Hairston. Brother, Samuel Ervin (Rebecca) Brunson. Ernestine was a dedicated worker at Burger King for eighteen years. She loved candy, enjoyed listening to music, singing, watching good movies, going to the People's Theater after church, hanging out with her cousins on the porch, and eating soul food. Ernestine will be truly missed by family, friends, and loved ones. A special thank you to the staff of Friendship Village and Mica Goosby. The service will be Friday, March 21st at noon at Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1849 Salem Avenue. The family will receive friends one hour before service.



