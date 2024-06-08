Bruning, William Charles "Bill"



William "Bill" Charles Bruning, age 79, passed away on June 2, 2024 in his home in Des Allemands, LA. Bill is survived by his wife, Susanna Bruning, and children Eric (Alice Day) Bruning, Chad (Sara) Bruning, and Stephanie (Brad) Young. He is also survived by his sister Ann (Jim Stark) Bruning, grandchildren Coralyn Young, Braeden Young, Stephen Bruning, Femke Bruning, as well as nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents Anne (Laurey) Bruning, and Fred Bruning. Bill is a graduate from Chaminade High School, Mineola, NY and the University of Dayton. He worked for 27 years at the Social Security Administration in the IT department. A visitation for Bill will be held on June 10, 2024 from 5PM-8PM at Tobias Funeral Home, 648 Watervliet Ave, Dayton, OH 45420. A Mass will be held at 11 AM on June 11, 2024 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 2300 S. Smithville Rd, Dayton, OH 45420. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude of Memphis, TN, or Hope Hospice Bayou Country of LA.



