BRUGGEMAN, Jans S.



Of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022, and was reunited with her beloved husband of 72 years, George C. Bruggeman. Jans was born in Semarang, Indonesia, on May 16, 1930, to the late Johan Fredrick and Pauliene Stolsz. In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by her grandson, Blake Laforce; sons-in-law, David Paugh and Errol Braaksma; siblings, Bea Mukadis, Taatja Stolsz, Nono Stolsz and Piet Stolsz; sisters-in-law, Erna (Dick) Tilmanns and Sandy Bruggeman; and brothers-in-law, Rudy Van Hemert and Hank Stampfli. Jans is survived by her children, Edith Braaksma, Ingrid Paugh, Linda (Mark) LaForce, George (Connie) Bruggeman, Arlis (Kathy) Bruggeman and Dwight (H. Charlene) Bruggeman; 18 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Loes Van Hemert and Jenny Stampfli; brothers-in-law, Edward Bruggeman, Joe (Karen) Bruggeman and Rudy (Irene) Bruggeman; and numerous nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Jans was a member of the Huber Heights Church of God, was part owner of the former Frontier House Restaurant, was a devoted loving wife, mother, and extended this love into the many branches of her family. Her greatest legacy has been instilled in her family and all who loved her and that is one of being humble and kind. Jans never knew a stranger, and lovingly adopted many friends into her large family. The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 29, 2022, from 10-11:30 am at the Huber Heights Church of God, 6900 Brandt Pike, Huber Heights, OH 45424. The service will follow at 11:30 am, with Pastor Dwight Bruggeman. Jans will be laid to rest next to her husband at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jans memory to St. Judes. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

