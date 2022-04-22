BRUEWER,



Theodore Henry



Theodore Henry Bruewer, age 93, passed away peacefully on April 18th surrounded by



family and his beloved dog Mindy. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Madelyn



(Inloes), ten children: David (Angela), Mary Kay, Dan (Chris), Monica Hisle (Arnold), Dean (Maureen), Melanie Holzmacher (Mark), Margaret /Peggy Rice (Scott), Marcia Kellner (the late John), Madelyn, Madonna DeChristopher (Garry). He also leaves behind 26 grandchildren, 44 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings: Katie, Jack, Ruth, Jim, Barney and Philip. He leaves behind one brother Bill (Dee). He graduated from St. Ann's and Hamilton Catholic High School. Following graduation, he enlisted in the Army and served in Korea. On June 11th, 1949, he married his grade school sweetheart and the love of his life at St. Ann's. Together they created a beautiful life. He was a founding member of Sacred Heart Church. Visitation Monday, April 25th at 10 am at Sacred Heart Church. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11am. Interment at St. Mary's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Vincent DePaul Society of Sacred Heart Church.

