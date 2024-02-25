Brucken, Judith

Brucken (Wagner), Judith "Judy"



Judith (Judy) Wagner Brucken, 83, passed away Feb. 14, 2024 at St. Leonard Health Center with Hospice Care. The daughter of Roland A. and Katherine (Morman) Wagner, Judy was born June 15, 1940. She is survived by her husband Byron (Joe) Brucken and children Mary Katherine Marsh, Joe (Jennifer) Brucken, Jim (Jenny) Brucken and Carolyn (Dave Paddy) Brucken, 7 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren and her brother Bill (Pam) Wagner. Judy grew up in Dayton and graduated from Julienne High School in 1958 and from the University of Dayton in 1962. She later received her Master's in Library Science from Kent State. Judy worked for the Greene County Library system for many years, first at the Beavercreek branch and then at Winters Library in Bellbrook where she was Head Librarian until her retirement in 2004. Later, Judy served on the Greene County Library Board of Directors for 8 years. Judy loved gardens and gardening and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends. Visitation will be Feb. 29 from 10-11 AM, immediately before a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Leonard's Chapel in Centerville, OH. No graveside service will follow. Those wishing to remember Judy might consider a donation in her name to the Friends of Winters Library or to Hospice of Dayton.



