Bruce, Robert

Bruce, Jr., Robert E. "Bob"



Robert E. Bruce, Jr. 92, died unexpectedly on June 29, 2023. Bob was born in San Antonio, Texas but while serving in the Air Force traveled to many states and countries. He had been a resident of Springfield, Oh most of his adult life until moving to Dublin, Oh last year. He was retired from the US Air Force and Navistar.



He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Estella Culberson; his wife, Joyce E. Bruce; his two sons, Robert III and Timothy Bruce. He is survived by his two daughters, Karolee Graham and Kimberly Bruce and 8 grandchildren. The family will hold a private Celebration of Life at their convenience.



