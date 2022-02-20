BRUCE, Mark Alan



Mark Alan Bruce was born January 6th in the year 1966 and went to be with his Lord February 18, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was raised by Charles and Betty Bruce. He grew up with his big brother Rick and little sister Debbie.



Living most of his life in Springfield, Ohio, where he participated in many sports such as baseball, football, track and field pole vaulting. He got the chance to travel living briefly in places such as California and Hawaii. Mark served honorably in the U.S. Navy for 6 years on board USS Shenandoah AO-44 and USS Safeguard AR-50. He married his loving wife Lisa (Casey) on April 4th, 1991. He



officially adopted his Son Chad September 21st, 1993, (Chad Bruce Day) and welcomed his daughter Brittany September 27th of 1993. "Mark of all trades" He enjoyed poetry, and was a commercial/portrait/wedding photographer. He did home renovations and was a machinist CNC lathe programmer /operator/tooling coordinator for 27 years with his Tool Tech family.In his free time, Mark enjoyed the outdoors such as



observing wildlife, maintaining a well pruned yard, camping, BBQS, gathering with friends and family. He loved and cared for all his pets and raised chickens. Home teams were Ohio State, Reds, Bengals supporter and big time Pittsburg Steelers fan of course! Most importantly is a Courageous Man of God! Mark was a wonderful-loyal son, loving-faithful husband,



caring- compassionate brother, patient, strong, loving, understanding father uncle and grandfather. For two years he fought a long, hard battle with cancer. He won his Victory and is now with the Lord.



He was preceded in death by Father Charles Herbert Bruce, Mother Betty Ann Bruce and Granddaughter Lilly Ann Elise Bruce. He was the husband of his loving wife Lisa Bruce for 31 years. Other survivors include son, Chad (Britney), daughter, Brittany (Josh), grandchildren, Adrianna, Jayden, Kaydence, Jameson, Carson, brother, Rick (Roberta) Bruce, sister, Debbie Bruce, nieces and nephews, Rick Jr, (Shannon), Nicholas,



Christina, Victoria (Rob), Alexandria (Benjamin) , Amanda, Kris and Whitney, great-nieces and nephews, Rick III, Isaiah, Gabe, Charlii, Maddi and Lyrick and his grand dog, Rocky and cat, Mini. Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services. Burial, with Military Honors, will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's or to St. Jude's. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

