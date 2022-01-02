BRUBAKER, Carol Lois



Age 90, of Eldorado, OH, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, IN. She was born August 27, 1931, in Lewisburg, OH, to the late Raymond and Clara (Via) Coning. She was a member of Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Robert Brubaker in 2019. She is survived by her daughters: Christine (Jim) Dickey of



Arcanum, OH, and Pamela (David) Flory of West Manchester, OH; son Michael (Renee) Brubaker of Eldorado, OH; sisters



Hazel Boone of Greenville, OH, and Linda (Richard) Flora, of Englewood, OH, 12 grandchildren, 34 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at the Prices Creek Old German Baptist Brethren Church, 6223 State Route 726, Eldorado, OH. Burial will immediately follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, from 2:00 to 5:00 pm and 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the church. Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

