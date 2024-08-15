Browning, Thelma

Browning (Gordon), Thelma Marie



went home to be with the Lord on Saturday August 10, 2024 while a resident at Villa Springfield. Thelma was born on March 17, 1927 in Springfield, Ohio. She was the seventh daughter of thirteen, and last surviving child of Samuel and Francis (People) Gordon. Thelma retired from Defense Electronic Supply Center (DESC) in 1985 after over 30 years of service. After retirement, she continued working at Clark State, Meijer, and Lincoln Elementary. She was also an avid bowler for many years. Thelma was a member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church for over 60 years. Among her many activities, she was a member and former president of the Senior Usher Board, volunteered in the Food Pantry, served on the History committee, and taught Sunday School. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers and sisters; her loving husband John Calvin; daughters, Vivian (James) Gibson and Debra (Clarence) Carter; son-in-law, Michael C. Dodge and grandson, Stephen Carter. She is survived by her: daughter, Thea Dodge; grandchildren Stephanie Carter, Kendra Browning, Mitchell Browning, and Sean Dodge; bonus grandchildren, Nikki Callahan, Michael C. Dodge, II, Eric Queen and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends. Services will be Saturday, August 17, 2024, Visitation at 10 a.m. until time of Service at 11 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 34 W. Pleasant Street. Interment, Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home. www.robertchenryfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com