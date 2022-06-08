BROWNING, Marine



Beloved wife of William W. Browning; devoted mother of Brenda (the late Daniel) Dana, Patiricia (the late David) Senner, the late Janet Reeder, the late Teressa (Steven) Wicks and Anita (John) Belanger;



loving grandmother to 7;



numerous step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Ruby Smith and was preceded in death by two brothers and five sisters, as well as her parents. Visitation on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 3950 Pleasant Avenue in Hamilton from 10 am until time of funeral service at 11 am. Burial at Rose Hill will immediately follow.

