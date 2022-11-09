BROWNE, Valerie

BROWNE, Rev. Valerie J.



The Rev. Valerie J. Browne, 73, of Lewisburg, passed away Nov. 3, 2022. Hers was a life of faith, inclusion, and empowerment of others. Born Jun. 5, 1949, to Edna and Jason Browne in Dayton, OH. Val served her community as paraprofessional counselor, paramedic, and dispatcher; her church as choir director, educator, and youth minister; and, as ordained pastor, her congregations at Community UMC in Brookville, Sulphur Grove UMC in Huber Heights, and Ware's Chapel in West Manchester. Val's ministry in retirement supported the Monroe Township Food Bank at Ware's Chapel. Val was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by daughters Martha (Patrick) Sonner of Union and Jamie (R. Derrick) Fetz of Urbana; granddaughters Madeleine, Eliza, and Mari; brothers Ronald and Dennis Browne, their families, as well as her former spouse James D. Long. A memorial service will be held at Englewood UMC, 107 N. Walnut St. on Sun. Nov. 13 at 2:30pm. Her family will be available for visitation at 1:30pm and during a reception after the service. The family asks for gifts to be made to the Monroe Twp. Food Bank or Englewood UMC in lieu of flowers.

