In Loving Memory



Wilma Fay Brown



6/8/1932 - 8/14/2010



Happy 89th Birthday





There are no words to tell you Mom what losing you has meant, but now each day brings memories of happy years we spent. You'd want us all to smile again and that's just what we do every time we reminisce with loving thoughts of you. You're with us when each new day dawns and when we say goodnight. Our guardian angel here on earth and Heaven's shining light.