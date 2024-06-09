Brown, Thomas Andrew



BROWN, Thomas A., age 86 of Centerville passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 6, 2024, at Hospice of Dayton with his beloved wife at his side. He was born in Dayton to the late Jack and Alvina (Brunswick) Brown. Also preceding him in death is, daughter, Cindy Silva and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Marge and Elmer Goecke.



He is survived by his beloved wife Sherry (nee Goecke) of 60 years; sons, Patrick (Cindy), Tim (Stacey); daughter, Katy Kingery ( Scott); grandchildren, Ryan (Emily), Corinne, Trevor, Sarah, Colin, Kyle, Courtney (Gavin), Madison, Kelly (Grant), Lindsay and Jack; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Sophia and Myles; brothers, Dick (Mary) and Mike (Carol); sisters, Virginia Bieser, Sally Crowe and many other extended family and friends.



Friends and family may visit from 5-8:00pm on Thursday, June 13 at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd, Kettering. Mass of Christian Burial 11am on Friday, June 14 at Church of the Incarnation. He will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com