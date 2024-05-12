Brown, Steven A.



age 71 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Steven was born in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 9, 1952 to the late Alfred and Geraldine (Pohle) Brown. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, worked for GM and retired from Ford. Steven will be dearly missed by his wife, Debbie; children, Craig & Christy; grandkids, Kayla, Teianna, Bryson, Jayden, and Isabella; 3 great-grandkids, and his mother-in-law, Ann Johnson. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton OH. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 9:30 AM at St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 224 Dayton St., Hamilton, OH. Burial will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. www.browndawsonflick.com



