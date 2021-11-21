BROWN, Russell K.



Age 69, of Dayton, passed away suddenly Wednesday, November 17, 2021. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth R. and Marcia Jean Brown. He will be deeply missed by his



devoted wife of 37 years, Linda Brown (Kirby); his only



daughter Courtney Sites; two grandsons, Calvin Russell Sites and Marshall Davidson Sites; his twin brother Kenneth R. Brown Jr. (Gail) of Middletown, Delaware, loving sisters



Sherrie (Steve) Waddell of Bellbrook and Sandy (Bob) Keffer of Dayton; and numerous extended family members, friends, and colleagues. The family will receive family and friends Monday, November 22nd from 4:00-7:00 PM at The Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Road, Kettering, Ohio. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00am Tuesday,



November 23rd at St. Mary's of the Assumption in Springboro followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers,



contributions may be made to the Washington Township Fire Dept (8320 McEwen Road, Dayton, OH 45458) as they were



so helpful to Russ and our family in our time of need.

