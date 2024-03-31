Brown, Ralph Edward



Ralph Edward Brown, 87, of Middletown, Ohio (formerly of Ironton, Oh) passed away peacefully on Monday, March 25, 2024 at Atrium Medical Center in Franklin, Ohio. He was born in Ironton,Ohio on 5/30/1936 to his late parents; Ralph C. Brown and Marie (Ball) Brown.



Ralph was of the Baptist faith.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister; Loretta Yates.



Those left to cherish his memory are his niece; Glenda Yates of Middletown, Ohio, his brothers; Ronald Brown of Charleston, WV and Gary Brown of Batesville, IN



Funeral service will be 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2024 at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. 7th St. Ironton, Ohio with Pastor Bret Layton officiating. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will follow in Buckeye Cemetery.



