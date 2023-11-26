Brown, Patricia

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Brown, Patricia J.

Patricia J. Brown, age 93, of Monroe, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. She was born December 5, 1929 in Middletown the daughter of Walter and Alma (Fisher) Kuiken.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Roy Brown Jr.; and son, Leslie Brown.

Patricia is survived by her son, Larry (Jeanie) Brown and granddaughter, Natalie Brown.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences to the family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Spalla, Patricia Hurd
2
Geyer, Stephen
3
Molt, Mary
4
Mohan, Dorothy
5
Silvestri, Michael
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top