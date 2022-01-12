BROWN, Michael J.



Age 65, of Jamestown, and currently of Beavercreek, passed away Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Soin Medical Center, following a brief illness.



He was born September 23, 1956, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Phyllis M. (Morris) and the late Henry E. Brown.



Mike had retired in May 2021, from the Greene County Sheriff's Office, where he proudly served as Chief Deputy under the late Sheriff Gene Fisher. Mike graduated from Franklin Monroe High School and worked briefly with the Sugarcreek Police Dept. before joining the Sheriff's Dept. 43 years ago.



Mike enjoyed golfing. He was a fan of the Cincinnati Reds and the Cleveland Browns.



Mike is survived by his mother: Phyllis Brown of Springboro; his wife: Rita (Anderson) Brown, whom he married 1986; his son: Brandon M. (Whitney) Long; sister: Mary (Chris) Cornyn of Columbus; brother: Henry E. (LuAnn) Brown of Waynesville; and grandchildren: Ian, Bradey and AJ; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.



If desired, contributions may be made to Michael's House in Fairborn or 4Paws4Ability in Xenia in honor of Mike.



Mike was a quiet and private man, and per his request, his family will be celebrating his life privately.



Services entrusted to McColaugh Funeral Home, Xenia. Online condolences may be made to the family at



