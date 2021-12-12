springfield-news-sun logo
BROWN, Mary Kathryn

Age 88, of Beavercreek, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on Saturday, December 4, 2021. Born in Loudon, Tennessee, on November 30, 1933, she is preceded in death by her parents Roy A. and Nelle E. Hodge; brothers James, Harry B. Rogers, Bill and Jack Hodge; sisters Norma Amburn and Nelle Griffin and her beloved husband Archel Brown. Mary is survived by her daughters Marilyn (Tom) Osterday and Annette (Mike) Johnson; grandchildren Lindsay (Donnie) Mann, David (Anneliese) Osterday, Jessica (Scott) Renner, Daniel (Kelly) Osterday, Joshua (Hannah) Johnson; and great-grandchildren Kahlan, Arabella, Mackenna, Briana, Gavin, Jaxson, Dakota, Jacob and Elijah; sisters-in-law Shirley Hodge, Doris Hodge, Collen Hodge, and Myrtle Spears; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She retired from the Ohio

Department of Jobs and Family Services after 17 years. Mary and Archel worked as a team in music ministry for various Churches of God in the Dayton area; Archel directing the

music, Mary accompanying on piano. Mary also taught piano and cared for children at her home for many years. The family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM on Tuesday, December 14, 2021, at the Tobias Funeral Home, Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, Ohio 45432. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at Tobias Beavercreek. Memorial contributions in Marilyn's name may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. www.hospiceofdayton.org Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobias-fh.com for the Brown family.

