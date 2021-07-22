BROWN, Marjorie P. "Marge"



Age 91, of Kettering, passed away July 16, 2021. She graduated Muskingum University and earned her Master's Degree from The Ohio State University. Marge was a retired teacher from the Columbus School System. She is survived by her daughter, Pam Young; son, Ralph Orr, along with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Marge was a lover of the Arts, entertaining and family. Private service for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local Food Bank in Marge's memory. Arrangements in care of



Newcomer Centerville Chapel.

