BROWN, Marilyn H.



Marilyn H. Brown, age 87, passed away quietly at her home on Sunday, February 5th, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Clarence V. Brown. She is survived by her six children, son, Robert Brown and wife, Karen; son, William Brown; son, Thomas Brown; daughter, Sheryll Orlett and husband, Daniel; daughter, Karen Smith; son, Timothy Brown; and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, or gifts, please make donations to Hospice of Dayton or St. Jude's Children's Hospital. Visitation will be held from 10:00am-11:00am, on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at St. Luke Catholic Church, 1440 N. Fairfield Road, Beavercreek, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00am. To share a memory of Marilyn with the family or to leave a special message, please visit



