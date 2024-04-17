Brown, Linda L.



BROWN, Linda L., 79, of Springfield, passed away April 2, 2024 in Oakwood Village. She was born September 28, 1944 in Lima, Ohio the daughter of Marion and Eileen (Dimock) Myers. On December 22, 1962 she married Robert L. Brown, who preceded her in death. She had worked as a secretary for Westinghouse for several years and had attended High Street United Methodist Church. Linda was a lover of Sheltie dogs. Her last Sheltie was Lindsey who was a trained therapy dog. They would visit Oakwood Village several times a day as Lindsey would bark until she could go back and visit the residents. Lindsey was a true companion after the death of Linda's husband, Dr. Robert Brown. Linda was also an Ohio State fan and often went with her husband to football games. Survivors include one sister, Betty Jo Lauf; 2 sisters-in-law, Peggy (Tom) Brandewie and Rebecca (Larry) Kuhlhorst; brother-in-law, James Brown; close friends, Lily Kovaleski, Donna Joseph, Carolyn Frost along with numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Ohio Valley Hospice, Whitney, Paige, Jordan, Erin, Jaiden and the hospice team for their excellent care. She was preceded in death by her husband Dr. Robert Brown, several sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Jan Brown, Melvin Lauf, Carol & Lawrence Swords and Patricia & Robert Jordan. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 pm on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to The Ohio Law Enforcement K-9 Association - PO Box 84, Troy Ohio 45373, a Sheltie Rescue or The Ohio State University Foundation, University Square North, 14 E. 15th Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43201 in memo please write to College of Veterinary Medicine.



