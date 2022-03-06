BROWN-HOUSTON,



Sheila Kay



Born March 14, 1966, in Dayton, Ohio, entered into eternal rest Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. She resided in Dayton for 55 years. She was a graduate of Colonel White High School, Class of 1985. Sheila Kay Brown was a very outgoing personality who never met any strangers and knew a lot of people in the community. She loved to shop, go to flee markets, take long trips to different cities and would always bring back a lot of souvenirs for everyone. She was always a willing participant to help anybody she could with a smile and pleasant personality. She was very free hearted, giving, loving, generous, down to earth, encouraging and willing to take a chance on folks that nobody else would take a chance on. Sheila loved her job of 31 years working at Kroger as a Customer Service Manager. She really loved and cherished her customers. She also worked in the office at Mary Scott Nursing Facility. She was the owner and manager of the New Beginnings Personal Care Home. She accepted Christ at around 12 years old. She attended a church called the Holy People of God, then later joined Rev. Charles Fair's United Baptist Church. She loved to hear gospel music, jazz and R & B. One of her favorite artists was Dottie Peoples. Preceded in death by her loving father, Lee Vern Brown, and loving sister, Helaine Denise Brown, both of Dayton; paternal grandmother, Matilda McGee of Cleveland, MS; Aunt Sadie Foster of Los Angeles, CA. She leaves to cherish her memory loving mom, Esther Jean Brown of Dayton; only son,



Demetrius Joshua Lee Johns of Dayton; sisters, Brenda Diane Anderson and Deborah Renee Johnson, both of Dayton; a host of aunts, nieces, nephews, close family members,



relatives and friends. Walk-through visitation 9-11 am Friday, March 11, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N.



Gettysburg Ave. Funeral service at 11 am. (Mask Required).



Interment West Memory Gardens.

