BROWN, Helen Mae



Age 102 of Toledo, passed away Saturday, October 9th, 2021, in Dayton, OH. She was born June 16, 1919, in Steuben County, Indiana, to the late Rev. Roy and Beryl (Vaughn) Brown. She is preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Bernard "Bernie" F. Brown, son Jerry L. Brown, sisters Margaret Rouch, Beth Radvanyi, Bette Mason and grandson Matthew Rudisill. Survived by 3 sons Ronald C. Brown Honolulu, HI, Len (Marla) Brown of Dayton, OH, Dennis (Louise) Brown of Orange, CT, daughter-in-law Shirley Brown of St. Paul, MN, a sister Karen Edmundson of New Lebanon, OH, 20 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and a great-great-granddaughter and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was a Charter Member of the Church of the Cross UMC in Toledo, OH. "My life was great, you made it so with laughter, love and hope to grow. Thank you family and friends who cared. The love and laughter make sure it's shared. My time had come, I had to go. I'm with My Bernie, I missed him so." Services will be held at the family's convenience. Arrangements entrusted to



Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of one's choice in her memory.



