BROWN, Gary C.



Gary C. Brown, of Minster, Ohio, passed away peacefully September 21, 2022. Since retiring, Gary was active in the community and a very creative tinkerer. He was survived by his Brother,: Michael and his wife Genie; his 3 children, David and his wife MIchelle, Kevin and his wife Samantha, and Julie and her wife Caley, and 4 grandchildren, Tyler, Bria, Isabella, and Scarlet. There will be a private service with close family and his ashes will be spread in the Rocky Mountains he loved.

