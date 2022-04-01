BROWN, Frank S.



76, of Springfield, passed away Friday, March 25, 2022, in The Ohio State University Medical Wexner Center. He was born September 11, 1945, in Springfield, the son of Frank M. and Lillian (Seagraves) Brown. Frank worked as a truck driver for Bryce Hill for over 35 years. Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Ruth (Maynard); two



children, Alice Evans and Frank (Angel) Brown, Jr.; three grandchildren, Shandi Brown, Annabel Mason and Mark Evans; six great-grandchildren, Dakota, Landen, Caidence, Cassandra, Rebecca and Matthew; one brother, Forrest Brown; two



sisters, Mary Brown and Debbie Freeze and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Donald; a grandson Matthew; two brothers, Dale and John and three sisters, Letha, Julie and Ivy. Visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 AM on Monday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will follow beginning at 11:00 AM. Entombment at Rose Hill Burial Park.

