Brown, Eugene

Age 78, of Kettering, OH passed away on March 5, 2024. Eugene was born on January 12, 1946 to Eugene Russell and Mary M. (Hunkeler) Brown, Sr. in Dayton, OH. A celebration of life will be held on May 4, 2024 at 11am. at Routsong Funeral Home of Kettering, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. Fond remembrances and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.routsong.com.

Funeral Home Information

Routsong Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Kettering

2100 E. Stroop Rd

Dayton, OH

45429

https://www.routsong.com/

