BROWN, Ernest E.



"Elmer"



Age 85, of Knoxville, formerly of Jacksboro, passed away Thursday, October 21, 2021. He was a member of West LaFollette Baptist Church, United States Air Force Veteran, member of Campbell County Honor Guard, 32nd Degree



Mason, Kentucky Colonial, and a retired business owner.



Preceded in death by wife:



Sheila Lambert Brown; son: Terry McEvoy; parents: George and Cleo Brown; brothers: Bo, J.C. and Bill Brown; sisters: Georgia Mae Lovely, Eula Lee Falls and Irene Lindsay. Survived by wife: Margaret Brown; daughter: Amy Tibbitts and Dave; sons: Bradley and Rene Brown, Alan Brown; grandchildren: Michael and Chelsea Tibbitts, Jeremy and Krista Brown, Sarah and Olivia Brown; great-grandchildren: Kyle Anne and Scout Ryan Tibbitts; Several nieces and nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.



Family will receive friends 5-7 PM, Tuesday, October 26 with services to follow at 7 PM, Cross-Smith Chapel, Rev. Sampson Ridenour officiating. Graveside service and Interment, 2:30 PM Thursday, October 28, Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, OH.



