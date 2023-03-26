Brown, Donald Eugene



Donald Eugene Brown, "Don," age 93 of Miami Twp., passed away Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Kettering Health Main Campus. He was born July 14, 1929 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of the late Otis and Irene Brown.



Don is a veteran of the United States Air Force having enlisted in 1951. He was stationed at Eglin AFB in Florida before returning to Dayton in 1955. He began working at National Cash Register in 1949 and later retired from Monarch Marking. He was an avid bicyclist and motorcyclist, and collected and refurbished bikes and scooters over the years. Don was always a great teller of family stories and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.



Don is survived by his son, Christopher (Jennifer) Brown; grandchildren, Cassidy and Ian Brown; sister, Joan St John; nieces, Gail (Jeff) Fleissner, Beverly (Bob) Tall; nephews, David (Jody) St John and Corey Brown; cousins, Doris Todd and Steve Chance; as well as numerous loving relatives and many friends.



Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Sue Brown; son, Stephen Brown; brother, Glenn Brown; and brother-in-law, James St John.



Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm at Moraine City First Church of God (5867 N Springboro Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45449). Funeral service will begin at 1:00 pm. Entombment will follow in David's Cemetery Memorial Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Moraine City First Church of God, in Don's memory. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

