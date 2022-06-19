BROWN, Donald E.



85, of West Alexandria passed away on Friday, June 10, 2022.



He was preceded in death by his father, Ernest A. Brown; mother, Naomi C. Brown; and brother, Ernest A. Brown, Jr.



Donald is survived by his loving wife, Kaye Brown; children, Andrea (Darrel) Schell, Steve (Katie) Brown; grandchildren, Sydnie Schell, Sophie Schell, Ernie Schell, Grace Brown, Andrew Brown, and Jack Brown.



He graduated from Trotwood Madison High School, class of 1954. Donald went on to be a firefighter for the City of Dayton for 26 years, and eventually retired as Captain. He then spent the next 30 years restoring a 19th century farmhouse and the associated barns with it. Donald enjoyed carpentry and wood-working. He also enjoyed restoring cars and tractors.



A private service for Donald was previously held. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to the Humane Society of Preble County, PO Box 72, Eaton, OH 45320.

