Brown, Donald

Donald L. Brown
03/25/64 - 06/01/21
How well I do remember
All the special times we had
As we were raised side by side
Sharing good times, sharing bad.
Sometimes we would disagree
But always made up in the end
But as we grew to be adults
We became the best of friends.
Then you heard the voice of Jesus
Gently calling from on high
He was holding out His loving arms
But I could not say "goodbye".
So I said "see you later" baby brother
Til we meet again someday.
