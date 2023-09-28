Brown, Donald Lee



Donald Lee Brown, local sportscaster, telethon host, father, friend and lover of all things Cincinnati Bengals, passed away September 24, 2023 at one of his favorite places, Indian Lake, at the age of 63. A Celebration of Life for Don Brown will be held at the Kettering American Legion Post 598 Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in Don's honor.



