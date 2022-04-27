BROWN, Darrell L.



Darrell L. Brown 83, of New Carlisle, went to be with the Lord, Saturday, April 23, 2022. He was born January 21, 1939, in Asa, Kentucky, to the late Raymond and Elaine Brown. Darrell retired after many years of service from Delphi. He enjoyed music and played the guitar. Darrell especially loved bluegrass music and was even given the title of Ralph Stanley's #1 fan. Family above all was most important to him. He is survived by his wife of 26 years Patricia Brown; Children, Debbie (Eric) Croneberg, Shelia (Dan) Pierson and Rob (Melissa) Brown; sister, Cora Guy; step-sons Jeremy and Nathan Allen; 10 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his daughter Darlene Ruth Anderson; sister Betty Scott and brother Dorris Brown. Visitation will be held from 11am-1pm, Friday, April 29, 2022, at Trostel,



Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home, with the services to honor Darrell's life to follow at 1pm officiated by Pastor Mike Curtis. Burial to follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at trostelchapman.com.



