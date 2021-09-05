springfield-news-sun logo
X

Brown, Charlyn A.

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago



IN LOVING MEMORY

CHARLYN A. BROWN

September 2, 2014


You were such a blessing to everyone. You simply made

everything brighter. You gave of your time. You made ordinary moments extraordinary. A simple day became special because of you. You never failed to bring laughter. You never had a dull moment. You were a confidant. You shared your family and friends. You knew me even better than I knew myself sometimes. You were there at my lowest and beside myself with grief. You were strong, independent, caring, kind, compassionate and selfless – an inspiration to all. One of the best teachers – you taught how to choose

battles wisely – how to deal with life – and to realize the

mportance of each day. Life could be hard but you never let it defeat you. Thank you for making my world a better place. Thank you for the happiness, the love, and light you brought into my life. Thank you for believing in me. The most

precious blessing that has been bestowed upon me.


Miss you. Love you. Julie



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Severino, Peter
2
ROBERTS, Thelma
3
RYAN, Jean
4
SCHULKE, Edward
5
DELABAR, James
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top