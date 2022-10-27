BROWN, Barbara



Age 84, went to be with the lord on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Barbara was born in Franklin, OH, to Harold and Edna (Eisenmenger) Phelps. Barbara is survived by her husband Robert "RE" Brown of 65 years. Also surviving Barbara is her sons, Robert Brown Jr. (Paula), Mike Brown (Torri); daughters, Joni Mason (Brad), Lori Riley (Randy); brothers, Harold Phelps (Sherri), Jeff Phelps (Amy); sisters, Pat Via, Linda Theiss; brother-in-law, Larry Brown; grandchildren, Derek Mason (Megan), Brady Mason (Abby), Austin Brown (Jessica); great-grandchildren, Gentry Mason, Lillian Mason, Cole Mason and Clyde Brown. Barbara was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Barbara was a member of the VFW Post 3288 Auxiliary. Visitation will be from 10a.m. to 12p.m. on October 28, 2022, at GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE. Funeral services will follow at 12:00 p.m. Interment will take place at Royal Oak Cemetery.

