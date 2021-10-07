BROWN, Barbara

BROWN (Brame),



Born April 29, 1938 in Dayton, OH, to the late Thomas B. Brame Sr. and Elsie Rippy (Brame) Johnson, passed away peacefully Wednesday, September 29, 2021. Barbara graduated from Dunbar High School, Class of 1956. She was passionate in her care of the veterans at the VA Hospital in Dayton until 1988 when she relocated to the VA Hospital in Decatur, GA where she retired after 30 years of service. She retired a second time from Sun Trust Bank after 10 years and was a member of the American Businesswomen Association. She was a member of Revelation M. B. Church and would frequently visit Phillips Temple Church. Barbara married her first love Bernard Johnson and was happily married for over 10 years. Preceded in death by husband, Merther Brown Jr.; sister/best friend, Mary Louise Brookins; brother, Thomas B. Brame Jr. She leaves to cherish her memory her children, Brenda Joyce Williams, Cheryl Ann (Gary) Griffith, Jeffery Terrance (Christina) Brame, Anita Louis Andrews, Victoria Lynn Brame-Greathouse; 8 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, special cousins in Tennessee, other relatives and many special friends. Funeral service 11 am Friday, October 8, at Phillips Temple C.M.E. Church, 3620 Shiloh Springs Rd. Visitation 10-11 am. Live stream link: www.revelationmissionarybaptistchurch.com Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

