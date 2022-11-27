BROUGHTON, Marian Frances



Marian Wheeler, England, Broughton (92) passed on November 22, 2022, after a brief illness. She is survived by her four children: Donna England Shackleford, Debbie Alaimo, Bill Broughton (Tammy), and Carol Walker. Marian had 10 grandchildren (2 deceased) and 10 great-grandchildren.



She was born on July 20, 1930, in Huntington, West Virginia. She and her 9 siblings were raised by their mother, Jewell.



Marian married Bobby Lee England who passed away in 1951. She then married Wm. E (Jake) Broughton in 1953, and moved to Kettering, Ohio. She retired from Kroger's, and she and Jake were able to travel and have some adventures



Marian enjoyed family and friends, reading, cards, Sudoku, shopping at Goodwill, gardening, and breaking beans!



We are blessed to know she is now at peace, and with many who went before her.



For Service times please check the Tobias website: https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/dayton-oh/tobias-funeral-home-beavercreek-chapel/6927

