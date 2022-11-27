BROOKSHIRE, Lewis Dean "Dean"



We are deeply saddened to announce that Lewis Dean Brookshire, "Dean", passed away unexpectedly on November 16, 2022, at Grandview Hospital at the age of 73. He was a loving and devoted father, father-in-law, grandfather, and friend. Dean was born on October 4, 1949, in Springfield, OH, to Lewis B.F. Brookshire and Bessie (Ream) Brookshire. He is preceded in death by his parents. Dean is survived by his sister, Jan (Brookshire) Kiwacka; sons, Sean (Amanda) Brookshire and Kyle Brookshire; and his new grandson, Brett Brookshire. Dean was an avid fan and collector of Corvettes, and was president of the Corvette Club of Troy. Through the corvette club, they raised funds for charities, with most proceeds going to the Greater Dayton Chapter of Spina Bifida. Dean was a long time owner of his business Cork N Brew in Trotwood, just recently retiring. He was a jack of all trades who always knew what to say to make everyone laugh. He will be dearly missed by his family and friends. Friends and family are welcome to gather from 2:30pm to 4:30pm on Friday, December 2, 2022, at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road, in Dayton. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to the Spina Bifida Association of Greater Dayton. To share a memory of Dean or to leave a special message for his family, please visit



