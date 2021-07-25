springfield-news-sun logo
BROOKS, Valeta

BROOKS, Valeta Ann

A lifelong native of Dayton, departed this life on Saturday, July 17, 2021, at the age of 62. Valeta was a graduate of

Roosevelt High School. She is preceded in death by her

loving husband, Oscar Bush and her parents. She leaves to cherish her memory, her only son, Rico (Charmaine) Brooks, grandchildren, brothers and

sisters, nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Monday, July 26, 2021, at 12 pm followed by services at 1 pm at Thomas Funeral Home, 4420 Salem Avenue.

