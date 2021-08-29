springfield-news-sun logo
X

BROOKS, Thomas

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

BROOKS, Jr., Thomas David

Thomas David Brooks, Jr., age 71, quietly passed away on July 28, 2021. He was a graduate of Roosevelt High School and

attended Central State University. David was preceded in death by his father, Thomas David Brooks, Sr.; step-father, Jim Henry Randle, Sr., and daughter Shenae. He is survived by his mother, Mary Randle; sister, Eunice Boone (Lynn Edward); brother, Jim Randle, Jr. (Valerie) and a host of family and friends. A private service was held for the immediate family.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
KINSLER, JACK
2
JACKSON, Charles
3
ANDZIK, CINDY
4
BYRD, Walter
5
ESTES, Jessie
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top