BROOKS, Sharon Ann



Age 73, of Trotwood, passed away peacefully on January 25, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on October 15, 1948, to the late Margaret E. (Krapf) and Robert W. Henz Sr. in Dayton, Ohio. Sharon worked as a Computer Operator for NCR for many years before retiring. She was also a member of the Blue Army. She is survived by her daughter: Tina (Chad) Smith of Texas, siblings: Robert W. (Eileen) Henz Jr., Debra (Jerry) McElroy, Diane (Fred) Pfeiffer, Mark (Rita) Henz, grandchildren: Briante Brooks and Bryce Doze, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In addition to her parents, Sharon was preceded in death by her husband:



Rodger Brooks, and brother: Joseph Henz. A Private Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Dayton. If desired, the family



requests to have a Mass said in her name. Online condolences may be made to the family at



